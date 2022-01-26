Obituary: Carolyn Fae Sides

Carolyn Fae Sides was called to heaven on January 21, 2022, at the age of 91. Carolyn was born August 3, 1930 in Hamilton Montana and was raised in St.Regis Montana. She married her first husband Alfred Johnson in 1949 and they had two children Chris and DeWayne. In 1959 she married her second husband Fred Sides and they also had two children Terri and Brenda. Carolyn lived most of her adult life in Great falls Montana.

She was a mother/grandmother to anyone she met. Her family and friends meant the world to her and the get togethers were her favorite times. Her hobbies were knitting, crocheting, crossword puzzles, dancing and to just have a good ol’ time.