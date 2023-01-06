Obituary: Carolyn (Krapf) McPherson

Carolyn (Krapf) McPherson, 75, of Great Falls died at Benefice Peace Hospice on December 21, 2022 after a long struggle with cancer. Carolyn was born in Schenectady, NY on March 13, 1947 grew up in Santa Barbara, CA. She attended St. Olaf College where she studied art education and met her husband, Michael McPherson. They married in 1968, and then moved to San Diego, CA where Carolyn was an elementary school art teacher and Michael finished officer training for the Marine Corps and began law school. It was there that their son Gavin was born. The couple then moved to Missoula, MT where Michael finished law school. They then moved to Cherry Point, NC where they lived in military family housing while Michael finished his service as an officer in the Judge Advocate General Corps. It was here that their daughter Jaim was born. They then moved to Great Falls where Jaim and Gavin grew up.

Carolyn was active in the Great Falls art community, working and volunteering at the Paris Gibson Museum of Art, and painting as much as time would allow. She was also active in the Great Falls Junior League, Great Falls Symphony Guild and later the Questers, an antique group. She loved riding horses and collecting antique furniture and was always eager to rearrange and decorate a room.

Carolyn and Michael were married for 26 years. In 1994 she moved to Augusta, MT where she bought a lovely house on Main Street that had a small barn and corral for her to keep her horse and a tidy yard for her beloved dogs. After living in Augusta for 10 years she moved to be with her sister and family in Seattle, WA. She later moved to Forest, VA to take care of her parents who had retired in the area. After their passing she moved back to Montana, where she stayed in Choteau for a short period before settling back into Great Falls.

She is survived by her sisters Beth (Roger) Johnson, Seattle, WA and Kristin (Bill) Nussdorfer, Sparta, Wisconsin; her children Gavin (Kathy) McPherson, Chicago, IL and Jaim (Nathan Birkeland) McPherson, Choteau, MT; her grandchildren Cole and Conner McPherson and Ella and Sigrid Birkeland; along with many nieces and nephews and their children.

