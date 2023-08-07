Obituary: Carolyn Marie Harper

Carolyn Marie (Ries, Steinbacher) Harper died peacefully in Hospice House on Tuesday, August 1, 2023. She was 86 years old. Carolyn was born in Lewiston, MN on February 27, 1937, the oldest of 6 children to Margaret (Rinn) Ries and Andrew Ries. The family moved to Dutton, MT in 1951, where Carolyn attended her freshman year of high school. Greeley Elevator transferred her father to Montague, MT, and she finished high school in Fort Benton, graduating in 1955.

She married John Steinbacher in July of 1955. They had 3 children, Jeffrey, Gina, and Rod. Jeffrey died in infancy. John passed away in 1972.

In March of 1973, Carolyn married L. Duane Harper, a farmer from Dutton, MT. They celebrated 50 years together. After retirement they spent over 25 years being snowbirds and traveling.

Carolyn liked to golf, bowl, have lunch with friends, dance, read, play bridge with her friends at the Iris Retirement Community, and do crossword puzzles. She also loved to shop, and was passionate about her jewelry, clothes, and shoes.

She is survived by her daughter, Gina (Doug) Van Heel; son, Rod (Robbie Evans) Steinbacher; grandsons, Derek Van Heel, Jared Van Heel, and Kyle Steinbacher; and great-grandson, Noah Steinbacher. She is also survived by her sister, Deb (Jeff) Bredeson; brother, Robert (Judy) Ries; brothers-in-law, Sam Coleman and Dennis Bryant; and her “sister,” Zola (Sam) Hunt.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



