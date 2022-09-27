Obituary: Caryl Esther Ward

Caryl Esther Ward aged 95, went to be with the Lord on Friday evening, September 25, 2022. Caryl was born on July 8, 1927, in Great Falls, Montana, to William Harrison and Esther Carolyn (Lindh) Hooker. She graduated from Great Falls High School. After graduating from GFHS and secretarial college she worked as an executive secretary in Seattle and at Children’s Orthopedic Hospital in Seattle. She later worked at Osco in Great Falls.

After her sister, Arlene, contracted Polio, Caryl accompanied her to the Warm Springs Foundation for Infantile Paralysis in Georgia for her medical treatment. It was there that Caryl met her future husband, Sidney F. Ward. Sidney and Caryl were married in 1949 at the United Brethren Church in Great Falls, Montana.

After starting her family, she kept busy as a housewife and mother. She was a wonderful mother and helped her children in school, various clubs, music, sports and with pets and projects. She was a Cub Scout leader, a Girl scout leader, and a 4-H leader. She was also a member of the Electric City Homemakers Club. She enjoyed entering things in the State Fair in both food and sewing for many years.