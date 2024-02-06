Watch Now
Obituary: Casey Hess

October 15, 1956 ~ February 3, 2024
Casey Scott Hess, age 68, passed away peacefully and far too soon on February 3, 2024, surrounded by loved ones in Great Falls, Montana.

He was born October 15,1956 to Peggy (Strouf) and Lloyd Hess in Harlowton, Montana. He graduated from Harlow High School in 1974 and served 4 years in the Air Force.

Casey was an avid fisherman and loved camping. He was loved by all who knew him.

He is survived by his wife Diane of Great Falls; mother Peggy of Great Falls; daughter Jennifer (Perkies) of Denver, CO; son Christopher (Stephanie) of Forsyth, MT; his brother Tim (Trish) of Reed Point, MT; 4 grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

