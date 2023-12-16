Obituary: Catherine C Larweck

It is with heavy hearts that the family of Catherine Clarice Larweck announces her passing after a short illness, on December 11th, 2023, at the age of 82. Cathe was born on August 30th, 1941, to Vern and Arleen Johnson in Albert Lee Minnesota.

After graduating from high school Cathe attended nursing school at the Mayo Clinic in Minnesota where she earned an RN degree in nursing. As a nurse Cathe had the strongest of work ethics and helped countless people. In 1965 she moved to Great Falls, MT where she lovingly raised two children.

Cathe loved cooking and baking and could always be found at the center of family holidays. She was the go-to person for recipes and cooking tips. While camping, she would often make her grandkids a hearty breakfast and would laugh and shake her head when they asked, “What’s for lunch grandma?”.

Cathe was also a very creative and talented person who loved to sew and knit. Often making quilts or hats for her friends and family. In recent years, Cathe found a love for scrapbooking and joined a loving community of friends who scrapbooked together. She would often go on scrapbooking retreats to the mountains stating that her time there, “Keeps me young”.

Survivors include her brother, John Johnson of Great Falls; son, David Larweck of Great Falls; Grandchildren, Darrick Dahl of Missoula, Stephanie Larweck of Great Falls, James Larweck of Great Falls, Davin Dahl of Great Falls, Jeffrey Larweck of Missoula, DrewAnn Burns of Lincoln, and Daylee Dahl of Kitakyushu Japan. She is also survived by several great-grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

