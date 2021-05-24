Obituary: Catherine Cook

Catherine Cook died in the early morning of May 19, 2021, at the Monastery of St. Clare, Great Falls, MT. Catherine was born in Washington, DC on Christmas Day, 1942.

She entered the Poor Clare Monastery, Philadelphia, PA in 1961 and professed Solemn Vows in 1966. Years later, after serving her community in many roles, Catherine transferred to the Monastery in Bordentown, NJ. In 1999, when an invitation came from Bishop Anthony Milone in Great Falls, MT, to form a new monastery in Montana, Sr. Catherine, along with 3 other Sisters, moved to Great Falls to become the founders of the first Poor Clare Monastery in Montana in 1999.