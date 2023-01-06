Obituary: Catherine “Kay” Paulina Olson Krezelok

It is with great sadness that we write the final chapter for our dear mother, Catherine “Kay” Paulina Olson Krezelok. Catherine suffered a sudden illness that took her life on December 25, 2022. She was surrounded by her loving family at the time of her death. Catherine was born on May 13, 1926, in Scobey, MT to Lydia L. Kramer of Hamburg, ND, and John “Jack” D. McIntyre of Casselton, ND.

Catherine attended training for a Cadet Nurse in 1944 in Havre, MT at the Sacred Heart Hospital. It was there in the hospital that Mom had a patient named Harold “Art” Olson who was on medical furlough from his Army Air Force assignment in Italy. A romance blossomed and the couple was married on Dec. 31, 1944.

After the War, Dad was employed by the Havre City Police Department. The family expanded to include children Nadine Olson Carroll, Noreen Olson Clark, Suzanne Olson (Glenn) Pacini, and Thomas (Jolinda) Olson. Once the children grew, Mom started working at Buttrey’s Department store in Havre. In 1968, the family moved to Great Falls, MT. Mom enrolled herself in the Secretarial Training Program at the Great Falls Commercial College in 1968. She was later employed by Deaconess Hospital (now Benefis) until her retirement. Catherine married Michael Krezelok in 1987.

Catherine loved to dance. She enjoyed square dancing and was a member of the Russell Country Cloggers until she was 84 years old. She was active with the FISH Food Bank, St. Vincent de Paul Food Bank, and Rescue Mission. Her “second family” was the congregation at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Great Falls.

She is survived by many beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

