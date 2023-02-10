Obituary: Catherine Louise (Davis) Hurd

Catherine Louise (Davis) Hurd passed from this life at the Peace Hospice House on February 3, 2023, at the age of 104. Catherine was born December 9, 1918, in her grandmother’s house to Clyde and Myrtle Davis of Caldwell, Idaho, during the Spanish flu pandemic and a month after the Armistice.

Her early life was spent at the Cabarton Logging Camp near Cascade, Idaho. When the Depression hit, the logging played out, and her family moved to a small ranch near New Plymouth, Idaho where they subsisted by raising cows, chickens, and gardening. One of Clyde’s brothers, a carpenter, traded building on to the ranch house for his lodging to make room for the family.

Catherine graduated from New Plymouth High School in 1936 and enrolled in the College of Idaho in Caldwell. After two years of study, she returned to the mountains of her early years and taught elementary school in Council and Meadows. This is where she met Donald Hurd, and they married in May of 1942. They spent 67 marvelous years together before his passing in 2009.

Don began working in the jewelry business and they welcomed two sons to their family: Richard “Dick” Hurd in 1951, and Bruce R. Hurd in 1955. The jewelry business then took them to Butte, Montana, where they lived until 1960, when family economics brought them to the booming city of Great Falls. It was there that Catherine resumed her teaching career at a brand new school, Valley View, that had a room with 31 first graders waiting for a teacher. She worked in the same first grade room until her retirement from teaching in the early 80s.

