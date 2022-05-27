Watch
Obituary: Catherine "Marie" Mora

Born on May 27, 1925
Posted at 2:23 PM, May 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-27 16:23:28-04

Catherine “Marie” Mora was born on May 27, 1925, to Andy and Mary Lucotch in Kittitas, Washington. She attended the University of Montana where she refereed and played basketball. She returned home to Fairfield, Montana and married Bruno Mora on August 10, 1945.

Marie and Bruno had four children, Dennis, Jim, Ted, and Tracy who gave them innumerable grandchildren and great-grandchildren who continue to personify Gramma Marie’s spirit and energy.

