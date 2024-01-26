Obituary: Catherine Marie (Todd) Laverdure

Catherine Marie Laverdure, 78, passed away at Park Place Healthcare on January 21, 2024. Born in Poplar, Montana, on October 28, 1945, she was one of Abner and Elizabeth (Owens) Todd’s 3 children. She was raised in the Poplar area and attended local schools.

In her adult years, Catherine moved to Great Falls, where she worked as a certified nurse’s assistant, as well as cooking at various restaurants. On August 29, 1985, Catherine would go on to marry the love of her life, Louie Laverdure, in Black Eagle, MT. They would go on to spend many precious years together before Louie’s passing.

Some of Catherine’s favorite pastimes included car rides in the country with Louie, and spending time with her numerous friends. An animal lover, Catherine adored horses and cats. She had a great taste in music and loved listening to Elvis. Catherine was a kind, loving, and caring soul.

She is survived by her sister-in-law Julie Durand, one brother, and a nephew.

