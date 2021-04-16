Obituary: Catherine Mary Shea Menghini

Catherine Mary Shea Menghini was born on October 20, 1921, in Wibaux, Montana. She graduated from Wibaux High School in 1939 and graduated from the College of Great Falls in 1941 with a degree in Education. She taught elementary school in Eden and Power.
While teaching in Power, she met her soulmate, Henry Menghini, and they were married in Great Falls in 1945. She was called back to teach in Power and substituted at Power School when needed. She and Henry began their married life farming the land his parents homesteaded in 1910 until her grandsons took over the farming in 2018.
In 2017, Catherine and Henry moved to Front Range Assisted Living where she resided until her death on April 14, 2021. Along with being a busy farm wife and raising 4 children, she was actively involved in the Guardian Angel Catholic Church, the local Home Demonstration Club, 4-H Club, and Power Senior Center. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.