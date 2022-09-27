Obituary: Catherine Powell

Catherine Powell, 101, of Great Falls passed away on September 22, 2022, at her home surrounded by her family. She was born August 17, 1921, in Maxton, N.C. to Tom and Mary Speros. She graduated from WC UNC in Greensboro, N.C. studying music and later business. Before her marriage to Homer “Bud” Powell on December 22, 1950, she was employed by the Selective Services System, W.C. Shepherd Co. in Georgia and Florida, and with the U.S. Army Engineers in the Azores.

Catherine was a loan officer at Eastside Bank of Montana and a realtor at Perry and Flora Reality in Roanoke, Va. Both Mom and Dad retired in 1985 in Roanoke where Bud was with the U.S. Forest Service. They transferred to Roanoke after Bud’s previous assignments over the years as a ranger in Plains, MT, Condon, MT, Polebridge, MT, Curlew, WA, Bonners Ferry, ID, and Great Falls where he was assistant supervisor of the Lewis & Clark National Forest.

Over the years they enjoyed golf, bridge, square dancing, volunteering at the Lewis & Clark Interpretive Center, tax preparation with AARP, the Scottish Rite Language Center, and Trails and Rails on Amtrak between Shelby and Minot ND.