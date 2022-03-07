Obituary: Cayann Lynn Morin-Laverdure

Cayann Lynn Morin-Laverdure went to be with the Lord on Thursday, March 4, 2022, with her mom Kim, and grandmother Yvonne by her side in Great Falls of Nephrotic Syndrome.

Cayann was born at Fort Belknap, Montana on August 4, 1984. Cayann enjoyed spending time with family and friends, but mostly with her young children doing arts and crafts and playing whatever games they wanted.

Even though the last three months were hard on her, she always came to see her children for special visits. Her babies always knew she would have a little gift for each of them. Cayann was a good little mommy. She loved all of her children dearly and she will be greatly missed by all.

She is survived by her 7 children, Selena, Telisia, Bridger, Kynnessy, Marshawn, Adasolee, and Breelynn all of Great Falls; mother, Kim Ducharme Riggs; stepdad, Micky Demontiney both of Great Falls; father, Kevin Morin and Jewels Rowley of Polson; sisters, Nicole Morin, Jessica Riggs, and Randee Demontiney all of Great Falls, and Julie and Lindsay Morin of Missoula; brothers, Edward Lenning of Missoula and Blayne Demontiney of Great Falls; nieces, Kyndra and Jamiena; nephews, David, Dallas, Austin, Trevor, Markis, and Connor. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Lucky Ducharme, Joan Brisbo, Robert and Margaret Morin, Mable Hawley, and Delia Demontiney.