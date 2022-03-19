Obituary: Cecelia F. Eide

Cecelia F. Eide, 90, of Great Falls, passed away on March 11, 2022. Cecelia was born September 18, 1931, in Dickinson, North Dakota to Paul and Barbara Kessel.

Growing up in Glendive, MT, Cecelia attended the North Dakota School for the Deaf in Devils Lake, ND. At the age of 12, she transferred to the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind in Great Falls graduating in 1952.

Cecelia married Richard Eide in 1953 and settled in Great Falls. Cecelia and Richard raised six children. Cecelia and Richard were an integral part of the Great Falls hearing community, teaching deaf sign language for many years.

Cecelia was also employed by World Wide Press for 19 years and a member of the Foster Grandparent Program for 17 years. From 2004 to 2021, Cecelia was a Foster Grandparent with the Montana School for the Deaf and Blind (MSDB). She loved all the children that flowed through the halls of the MSDB.

Cecelia’s hobbies included cooking not only for her family, but also for the many get-togethers and parties, collecting recipes, and sewing. She loved to bowl and watch sports in general. She loved all things strawberries.