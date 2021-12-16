Obituary: Cecelia Rosena (Turcotte) Hofland

Cecilia R. (Turcotte) Hofland, 73, of Great Falls, left this world behind to join her ancestors on Saturday, December 11, 2021. Joseph and Kathryn (Ball) Turcotte welcomed Cecelia Rosena “Cece” on March 6, 1948, in Fort Belknap, MT.

She graduated from Havre High School and attended Carroll College in Helena, MT. In the summer of 1978, she married Donald Hofland in Helena. She moved to Great Falls, spending the last 37 years there.

Cece was a Home School Coordinator, working with Native American high school kids in the Great Falls public school system. She loved sewing, baking, cooking and watching her cowboy shows.

Survivors include her children Michael Berger, William Berger, Tracy Hofland, and Jane Berger, all of Great Falls.

A Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, December 17th at 3:00 PM in the Rose Room Chapel at Croxford Funeral Home.