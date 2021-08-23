Obituary: Cecilia Marcola

Cecilia Marcola of Great Falls, Montana died unexpectedly at her home on August 18, 2021. Cecilia was born October 27, 1947, in the Panama Canal Zone where her father was stationed. She was honorably discharged from the U.S. Navy in 1972. She lived in Florida, California, and Oregon before making Montana her home in the 1990s. Cecilia, known to friends as “Ceci” and family as “Sheila,” was a member of Set Free Church.

The family extends their deepest appreciation to the members of the Great Falls community who watched over Cecilia and helped her live a full life, including her caregivers, Kristen Juras and Kim Tomei; Dr. John Gilmore, Dr. Daniel Gordon, Dr. Robin Neil, Anderson Family Pharmacy, and her other medical providers; her friends at Albertsons, Walgreens, and St. Vincent De Paul; Alvina Sullivan at the Soroptimist Village; and members of Set Free, Faith Center, and Alexander Temple. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website .