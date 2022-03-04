Obituary: Charlene Kranitz

Charlene N. Kranitz “Char”, Born August 21, 1950 in Plentywood MT. In 1968, Charlene married Elbert “Al” Marion (Divorced and Deceased). They shared two children Deanna McHenry (Woodland Park CO) and Robert “Rob” Marion (Pyeongtaek, S. Korea). In 1996, Charlene married Anthony “Butch” Kranitz (Deceased).

Charlene moved to Great Falls in 1976 and spent her life here in service of others. Charlene became an LPN and worked for Park Place Nursing Home, then transitioned to Benefis Peace Hospice. Hospice is where she found her true calling and passion. Everyone who knew her knew she had deep faith in a higher power and drew her strength from that.

Survivors include her beloved dog Cavu, her son Rob, daughter Deanna (spouse Gavin McHenry), Grand-daughters Melyn McHenry and Tara Mchenry. Her brothers Dale Nelson, Clayton Nelson, and her sister/best-friend Deb Conaway (Spouse Dean Conaway). Her step children Janlyn Kranitz-Rowland, Tony Kranitz Jr, Theresa Kranitz Knight, Deana Kranitz Walker. She also has numerous Nieces and a Nephews.