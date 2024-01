Charlene Mae Brown, 69, of Great Falls, Montana passed away on January 1, 2024. Charlene was a very hard-working, big-hearted woman.

She spent the last 10 years working at Malmstrom Air Force Base. She was passionate about her kids, grandkids, and singing.

Charlene is survived by her children, Sherrie Hayes, Suzy Brown, Merle Thumb, and Ben Brown, and nineteen grandchildren.

