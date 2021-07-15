Obituary: Charles A. Penwell

There will be a memorial service for Charles "Chuck" Allen Penwell on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. at Living Grace Church.

Chuck passed away on November 24, 2020, at Park Place Nursing Home, from Covid. Chuck was born in Great Falls, MT to Charles and Olive Penwell on June 14, 1940. He grew up in Vaughn with his siblings, Charlotte (Don, deceased) Irish of Great Falls, Clara (Brian) Zander of Manitoba, Canada, Patty (Dave) Olson of Vaughn, and Dexter (Kamala) Penwell of Great Falls.

Charles worked for the state grain lab, Meadow Gold Dairy, and the Montana Air National Guard, from which he retired after over 26 years of service. After retirement, he worked for two years for H&R Block.