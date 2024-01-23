Obituary: Charles Aristonic

It is with profound sadness and broken hearts that we had to say goodbye to our father, Charles Aristonic, age 79, to a massive heart attack. Charles was born to father, Alois Aristonic and mother, Alma Culp in July of 1944 in Yelm, Washington. He joined the United States Air Force in 1961. He served at Malmstrom Air Force Base in the 341st Missile Maintenance Squadron and was honorably discharged in 1966. After his discharge, he worked as a typewriter repair man for IBM. He worked his way up to become an Executive of AT&T and retired with more than 35 years of service.

In 1965 he married Patricia Emig in Great Falls, Montana. They went on to have two children, a son, Anthony (Tony) Aristonic of Casper, Wyoming and a daughter, Korie Kelleher of Great Falls, Montana. Charles remarried in 1968 to Edith Middlemas and went on to have a son Nicholas Aristonic of Great Falls, Montana, and stepdaughter Annie Clancy.

His job took him to many places to include, Montana, Alaska, California and eventually Florida. In 2003 Charles retired from AT&T. He was passionate about hunting and fishing and loved spending his time teaching his children and grandchildren the tricks to a perfect catch or the art of hunting the biggest bull elk around!

In 2004 he purchased a beautiful cabin in Monarch, MT where he lived his final years. He loved the Ford Mustang and adored his Cobra and Saleen convertibles. He enjoyed fixing old record players and carving beautiful art on wood. He loved cooking and was the best chef. He always cooked the most fabulous of meals.

He is survived by his sons, Tony Aristonic and Nicholas Aristonic; daughter, Korie Kelleher; daughter in law, Stephanie Aristonic; son in law, Ron Kelleher; 8 grandchildren whom he loved dearly. Grandsons, Devin Aristonic, Logan and Ashton Conklin, Alex Aristonic, Dylan Aristonic, and Chance Kelleher; granddaughters, Samantha Aristonic and Ronni Kelleher and 3 great grandchildren, Steven, Erik, and Toby.

