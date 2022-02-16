Obituary: Charles "Charley" Miesmer

Charles “Charley” Conrad Miesmer, 88, passed away on February 13th, 2022. Charley was born in Newark, New Jersey on October 18th, 1933, to Martha Welch (Miesmer). At the age of 6 he moved to Dodson, Montana, where he was raised by his uncle Charles “Charley” Julius Miesmer and his Momma Hauser (Katie). He moved to Great Falls in his early twenties.

Charley’s military service began in 1952 as a Marine Corps reservist; during this time, he served in the Korean War from 1952-1954, when he was humbled to meet Marilyn Monroe during his service. After ending his time spent in the Military, Charley moved back to Great Falls and worked for The Great Northern Railway, then later for the Cascade County Road Department.

In 1976, Charley married Sandra Huttinger; they divorced in 1989. Charley later met the love of his life, Nancy Rhodes.

Charley was known as a legend at the Great Falls Speedway, and he was the state Super Stock Car racing champion for over three decades. Charley loved animals and enjoyed racing as a horse jockey, he won many races with his favorite horse, Sir Mon Sue.

Charley is survived by his two sons, Mickey (Lori) Miesmer and Tom (Camei) Miesmer; and three daughters, Valerie (Dusty) Roberts, Natalie (Bill) Gamradt, and Conradine (Chad) Tompers; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren.