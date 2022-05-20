Obituary: Charles "Charlie" Richard Mathews

On May 11, 2022 the world lost a good one surrounded by his loving family. Charles (Charlie) Richard Mathews was born to Myrtle and Perry Mathews on September 15, 1940. He attended grade school in Sun River and graduated from Simms High School in 1959. Charlie married Karley Jean Wells of Great Falls on March 23, 1963 in Great Falls, Montana and the couple settled on the family farm. Karley and Charlie had three daughters; Becky, Andra, and CB. Karley passed away in 1984. He later met and married his best friend Connie Jean Smith and they were married November 26, 1988 in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho – adding two more daughters; Misty and Holly to the family.

After serving his country with the Montana Air National Guard from 1959-1965, Charlie took over the family dairy farm, that he and his dad had started in 1953 with the purchase of 10 Registered Ayrshire Dairy Cows. Over the years his herd grew to 150 cows. After retiring from the dairy business he continued to serve farmers and ranchers by taking care of their insurance needs through Farm Bureau Insurance for 20 years. After retiring from Farm Bureau, he continued his connection with the land by farming a little here and there, moving his hand line around, and growing corn for the community.

Charlie enjoyed fishing, making horseshoe art, gardening, meeting new people and seeing new things. Hunting was always at the top of this list, as a young adult he began elk hunting with his brothers near Dillon, Montana. Later in life he joined forces with great friends, wild game never stood a chance, they spent countless hours hunting and fishing all over Montana and Alaska. He was a Trustee of the Sun River Valley School Board, a volunteer fireman for the Sun River Fire Department, and a member of the Simms High School Booster Club.

He is survived by his wife Connie of 34 years, daughters Becky Hart (Rik), Andra Gasvoda (Scott), CB Goss (Robbie) Step-daughters Holly Ross and Misty Ross. 8 grandchildren, Travis Gasvoda (Cassidy), Melissa Smithmyer (Ryan), Payton Barnhill, Randi Marie Hart, Mikayla Hart, Connor Goss, Karley Goss, and Jake Barnhill. And 4 great grandchildren. His brothers, Merlin (Fay) and sisters Patty Ann Bliss, Carol Roehm (Dick), Myrtle Kinna (Bob), Doris Hauf, And numerous nieces and nephews.