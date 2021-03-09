Menu

Obituary: Charles "Chuck" Brown

March 22, 1934 - March 5, 2021
FAMILY PHOTO
On Friday, March 5, 2021, Charles D. Brown, 86, was promoted to heaven. Chuck was born on March 22, 1934, in Crawford County, Wisconsin to Charles and Marjorie (Childs) Brown.

He graduated in 1969 from Briercrest Bible College, Carronport, Saskatchewan, Canada with a diploma from the Pastoral Program. On April 11, 1970, he married Katherine Brown in Bucyrus, Ohio.

He was a farmer at heart and a very hard worker. He enjoyed watching football and was an avid Packer fan. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.

