Obituary: Charles "Chuck" Brown

On Friday, March 5, 2021, Charles D. Brown, 86, was promoted to heaven. Chuck was born on March 22, 1934, in Crawford County, Wisconsin to Charles and Marjorie (Childs) Brown.

He graduated in 1969 from Briercrest Bible College, Carronport, Saskatchewan, Canada with a diploma from the Pastoral Program. On April 11, 1970, he married Katherine Brown in Bucyrus, Ohio.