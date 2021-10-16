Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Cerny

Charles “Chuck” Cerny, longtime Deaconess Hospital administrator and vice president, passed away on October 10, 2021, after a long illness. Chuck was born on August 11, 1942, to Charles and Dorothy (Roemer) Cerny in Davenport, Iowa.

Chuck received his B.A. Degree from Loyola University, Los Angeles, and his M.S. Degree from the University of Missouri. Chuck accepted a position at Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls in 1974, and held positions as Director of Hospital Social Services, Director of Education, Vice President and Director of Deaconess Skilled Nursing, and Director of Psychiatric and Rehab Program.

On leaving the Deconess system, Chuck taught for Northern Montana College, Great Falls and Montana State University-College of Technology. He finished his career as counselor and instructor with Spectrum Learning in Great Falls.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Sally (Cogan) Cerny of 52 years in March of 2021. Chuck and Sally were outdoor people with a special passion for downhill skiing, at which they excelled, and with family and friends built a mountain top log cabin used for personal retreat as well as the site of wonderful social gatherings.