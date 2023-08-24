Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Edward Eusterman

Charles “Chuck” Edward Eusterman (1964 - 2023) passed away unexpectedly on the morning of July 26th in Salt Lake City, Utah, while recovering from back surgery. Charles was born on January 9th, 1964, in Great Falls, Montana to Dr. George Eusterman and Mary Cecilia Eusterman. The youngest of 8 children, Charles grew up in a loving and busy family. He was an avid outdoorsman from the start, spending as much time as possible skiing, snowmobiling, hiking, and boating, taking his dogs along everywhere he could.

Charles graduated from Great Falls High School in 1982 and his love for skiing soon brought him to Salt Lake City, Utah where he worked in the industry sharing his love for skiing with others. He met and married Kristin (later divorced), with whom he has two sons, Billy and Colton, whom he loved with all of his heart. He shared his outdoor spirit with them from a young age, teaching them to share in his passions. Charles was a dedicated father, a hard worker, and an extremely kindhearted man.

Charles is survived by his two children, Billy Eusterman and Colton Woodward (Trenton); dogs Buddy and Boulder; brothers George Eusterman (Louise); Dr. Vincent Eusterman (Jane); Michael Eusterman (Jennifer); Bill Eusterman (Diane) and his sisters Mary Ann Eusterman; Nancy Kennedy; Patricia Jalowiec (Jeff).

