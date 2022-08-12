Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Edward Gestring

Charles “Chuck” Edward Gestring passed away on August 8, 2022. He was born to Elizabeth Brooks Gestring and Edward Gestring in 1932. Charles attended Cayuse Prairie Grade School, Flathead County High School, Montana State College (now MSU), and Oregon State University. He spent 1955 to 1957 in the Army with boot camp at Fort Carson, CO, and service with the Presidential Honor Guard at Fort Myers, VA.

Charles began his teaching career at Broadus, MT, followed by 24 years in the Great Falls school system. At Broadus, he met and married JoAnn Granfor from Dunn Center, North Dakota. Their marriage proved to be a very good one, lasting 61 years. Bonnie and Rhonda were born to this union.

He is survived by his wife, JoAnn; daughters, Rhonda (Brad) and Bonnie (Bruce); grandson, Logan (Marisa) Thompson; granddaughter, Avery Thompson; and great-grandson, Declan Thompson.