Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Heusel

Charles “Chuck” Heusel was born in Great Falls, MT, on April 8, 1960, to Raymond and Violet Heusel. He passed away on June 20, 2021.

The youngest of five, Chuck graduated from CMR High School.

Chuck went on to be an accomplished meat cutter in Great Falls, Helena, and Portland Oregon, retiring in 2014.

He was preceded in death by his parents, and his sisters Raylene Heusel and Patti Smith of Great Falls.

He is survived by daughter Charlie Bernardi and grandson Seth “SJ” Gale of Portland, Oregon; brother Rick (Kathie) Heusell; and sister Linda (Pat) Kolwyck of Great Falls; and numerous nieces and nephews.

His laughter and love of friends and family will resonant in our lives forever.

Share a toast to Chuck at Frontier Inn on July 9th at 6pm. In lieu of flowers, it is donor's choice.