Obituary: Charles “Chuck” Klamm

Charles “Chuck” Klamm, 91 years old, passed away on February 1, 2023, in Great Falls, Montana of natural causes. He was born on July 16, 1931, in Missoula, Montana to Charles and Katherine (Friehauf) Klamm.

Chuck married Nancy Lue Smart on November 19, 1952, in Logan, Utah. They had five children, Carrie Jo, Christine Lynne, Lucretia Katherine, Charleen Mae, and Charles Lowell. They later divorced. Then, on March 29, 1984, Chuck married Bonnie Kay Lee in Great Falls, Montana.

Chuck graduated from Missoula County High in 1949. He served in the U.S. Navy from September 1950 to July 1954. He graduated from Utah State University (Agricultural College of Utah) in 1957.

He worked as an accountant for Shell Oil, then as a certified public accountant for Ernst and Ernst, and then for the M. F. Salta Company, where he worked for 30 years. He retired in 1994, then went on to live in Richmond, VA, Fargo, ND, and Great Falls, Montana.

Chuck is survived by his wife, Bonnie Kay of Great Falls; children, Lucretia (Bob) Evans of Farmington, UT and Charles L. (Roberta) in Olympia, WA; grandchildren, Charles R. (Cheree) Klamm, Shaun Klamm, Christopher Klamm, David (Leah) Evans, Lucretia (Gunnar) Peterson, Carrie (Adam) Haber, and Melissa Brown; and many other beloved family members and friends. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



