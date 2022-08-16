Obituary: Charles D. “Chuck” Lowen

Charles D. “Chuck” Lowen, 74, passed away on Saturday, July 30, 2022. Chuck was born in Havre, MT on December 27, 1947, to Francis and Clara (Armstrong) Lowen and was raised in the local area. He graduated from Havre High School in 1966. He spent much of his childhood growing up on the farms north of Havre and helping with harvest, cows, mending fences, fixing corrals, brandings, and pitching in wherever he could.

Chuck was a veteran of the Vietnam War where he served in the Army as a Sergeant (SGT). He entered the Army in November 1966 and was stationed at Fort Polk, LA before arriving overseas where he served as an ammunition bearer. He participated in “Operations Pershing” during the Vietnam War. Chuck was a current member of the Disabled American Veterans.

Chuck worked many jobs over the years, but his livelihood was spent at Havre Public Schools for 25 years before retiring in December 2011.

Chuck was a kind and gentle man, with a heart of gold. He was an active outdoorsman and enjoyed many activities including hunting, fishing, snowmobiling, cruising around in his cars, and riding motorcycles. He loved sharing his many stories with friends and family. Actually, there was almost always a story connected to anything Chuck did.

He loved tinkering in his garage and helping people with any project they were doing, even if they just asked for his advice, he would still be there in a heartbeat with tools, words of advice, or wisdom to help them fix a problem or finish a project. He never expected anything in return and was happy helping others.

Chuck is survived by the love of his life, Vickie Lowen of Havre; children Lisa (Brian) Mesenko of Boise, Idaho; Brian Lowen of Fort Benton, Montana; Jason (Regan) Knight of Maple Creek, Saskatchewan; Richelle (Ryan) Jacobson of Brandon, Manitoba; David Knight (Shawna Reynolds) of Minot, North Dakota; daughter-in-law, Lisa Stinger of Fort Benton; and many other family and loved ones.