Obituary: Charles Dennis Urton

June 12, 1937 – June 8, 2023, born in Conrad, MT to Ruth (Dyrud) & Paul Urton. He lived most of his life in Great Falls. He passed away peacefully after a long ugly battle with Dementia. He was a farmer & truck driver most of his life, he loved both. He was good at fabricating/repairing anything that needed fixed on the farm. His work always looked like it had been done by a professional, there wasn’t anything he couldn’t do if he set his mind to it.

He farmed with his father and later worked for Dick O’Day Ranch driving truck and working in the shop.

He is survived by his children Sonja (David) Hagmeyer, Norleen (Jeff) Miller, Ted (Trudy) Urton , stepdaughters Marla Messer and Debbie (Glen) Ciganik. Brothers Merle (Bonnie), Dean (Linda), Robert & Lloyd. 7 Grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



TRENDING

FOLLOW KRTV: Instagram | TikTok | Twitter