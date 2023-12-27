Obituary: Charles Edward Andrews

Charles Edward Andrews passed away on December 22, 2023, at the age of 87. He was born on June 2, 1936, in Aurora, IL, to Ardie B. and Albert M. Andrews. After graduating in 1955, he got into the sheet metal trade. In 1958, he was drafted into the Army serving his 2 years state-side. He was honorably discharged in 1960.

He continued back into the sheet metal trade and soon met his wife to be, Wilma Heather Grouchy. They married in 1962 in Reseda, CA. They have 2 children, Parrish D. (Linda) and Wanda H. (first marriage, Brian, and second marriage, Art); grandchildren, Anthony (Melissa), Ashley, Matthew, Gabrielle, and Kenden; great-grandchildren, Elizabeth, Kathryn, Jacob, and Rebecca.

Chuck had over 60 years in his trade, working and moving the family all over the U.S. and Canada including southern and northern California, Washington, Nevada, Alaska, Nova Scotia, Alberta, and British Columbia. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, cruising, traveling in the motor home, bowling, and cross-country skiing. He and Heather retired to Great Falls where both children and their families now live.

