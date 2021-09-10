Obituary: Charles Hackman

Charles Hackman, 97, of Great Falls, MT peacefully passed away on August 31st, 2021. Born on March 14th, 1924 in Holloway, Minnesota, Charles was one of the six children born to Henry and Addie (Butcher) Hackman. The family eventually moved to Herman, Minn where Charles attended local schools, graduating from Herman High School in 1942.

Charles joined the United States Army and fought bravely in the European-African-Middle Eastern Theater during World War 2. His main position was as a Corporal Field Lineman and Carbine Expert in the 356th Field Artillery Battalion. During his time in the war, he fought in the battles of Northern France, Ardennes, Rhineland and Central Europe.

Upon returning from the war, Charles received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees from the University of Minnesota. He went on to teach high school mathematic in Minnesota for 6 years, then 2 years in San Francisco, CA, before moving to Montana, where he taught for 25 years at Great Falls High School.