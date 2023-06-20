Obituary: Charles Leonard "Charlie" Cornelius

Charles “Charlie” Leonard Cornelius of Cascade, MT passed away at the age of 74 on June 12, 2023, after a long struggle with chronic obstructive pulmonary disease. Charlie was born on November 19, 1948, in Bozeman, MT to Shirley and William. He graduated in 1966 from Cascade High School where he received multiple accolades.

Charlie attended Montana State University where he received a bachelor's degree in microbiology. He then returned home and worked full time on the ranch with a part time position with the National Air Guard. It was at that time he met Denise. It was love at first sight for her with this redheaded cowboy. She was his camp cook, accountant, the mother to his boys, wife, and love of his life. Their first date was on September 30, 1972. They married on October 9, 1976, and the rest is history.

In 1987, Charlie took on a full-time position at the Guard and created a career there achieving Senior Master Sergeant status all while juggling a family and a cattle ranch. He forged many lifelong friendships in the Guard and eventually retired from there in 2008 at the age of 60.

He is survived by his beloved wife of 47 years, Denise; sons, Jason (Zara) and Matthew (Amanda); and grandchildren, Mija, Morgan, Isabelle, Ella, David, and Little Charlie.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



