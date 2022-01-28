Obituary: Charles Robert "Bob" Pimperton

On January 23, 2022, “Bob” Pimperton, rancher and Montana Livestock Inspector passed away just a few months shy of his 90th birthday. Charles Robert Pimperton was born on May 24, 1932, to Charles and Aimee Pimperton at the Columbus Hospital in Great Falls, MT. Bob attended Belt Valley Public Schools and was the class president.

Bob went to Gonzaga after high school to study veterinary medicine. His college career was abruptly interrupted by being drafted to serve in the Korean War. He spent his service time at Tripoli in Hawaii and served as a medic at the hospital during his tour of duty. His medic experience would prove to be extremely important as he helped Marilyn, his wife of 63 years, endure many medical challenges in recent years.

Bob married Marilyn Jean Deacon in Aberdeen, SD on September 20, 1958. Marilyn was the daughter of teachers and city-raised, so her transition to a rancher’s wife would provide Bob with many of his funny stories in the years to come. Bob ranched with his father, Charlie, and then with his son, Gary, for many years before semi-retiring to live in Armington and then Belt, MT. Bob and Marilyn endured the deaths of three infant boys, Gerard, Joseph, and John. They adopted Laura Jeanne, their oldest daughter, and eventually had three more children, Gary, Theresa, and Jim, before their family was complete.