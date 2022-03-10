Obituary: Charles Wayne Proff

Charles Wayne Proff was born on August 5th, 1943 to Wayne and Mary Lee (Larry) Proff. He graduated from Dutton High School May 25th, 1961. He attended MSU in Bozeman, receiving his bachelor’s degree in Agricultural Production and graduated December 18th, 1965.

Shortly after graduation he enlisted in the US Navy on January 10th, 1966. He did two tours in Vietnam with MCB (Mobile Construction Battalion) 133 with his first tour in Da Nang and his second tour in Hue. He returned to Dutton, MT and married Claudia Clotfelter. They raised cattle, grew crops, and started their family together on a piece of land North of Dutton on the Teton River.

He was part of many organizations over the years: Hsan Tauf Horse Patrol for the Algerian Temple, 4-H shooting sports, Teton County Conservation District, Dutton School Board, and the American Legion. He was an avid outdoorsman and spent many years guiding hunters in the Bob Marshall Wilderness with his brother Alan for the J-L outfitters owned by his brother-in-law Art Stevens and his sister Joan. He loved to fish with his boys on the many rivers and lakes across Montana.

He was a great Father and will live on through his children, with the memories they have of him, the knowledge that he taught them, and the code that he instilled in them. His daughter Rose had him wrapped around her little finger, but that was never abused- just mutual love and respect. He built a life for his family with his wife Claudia and they worked side by side for 47 years. He was a tough man but had a soft spot for his grandchildren Hunter and Siera, who meant the world to him. He also had a kind heart for the family dogs and animals that he raised over the years.