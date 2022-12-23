Obituary: Charlotte Batchelor

Charlotte Batchelor, passed away at the age of 81 at her residence in Great Falls, MT on December 21, 2022 with family by her side. Charlotte was born in Lawton, Oklahoma. She married Earl Batchelor in Lawton, Oklahoma. They were married for 62 years and together they had four children.

She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother. Charlotte worked briefly as a dental hygienist before raising her family and enjoyed gardening, making jam, playing card games with friends, Scrabble and Words with Friends (which she was always winning!) and exploring our country’s beauty.

Charlotte’s spirit will be carried on by her loving husband Earl, son Darryl (Kathy) Batchelor of Londonderry, NH; daughter Cherryl Batchelor of Great Falls, MT; son Dennis (Ellen) Batchelor of Longmont, CO; son Darren Batchelor of Las Vegas, NV; five grandchildren whom she absolutely adored Hanna, Laura, Erin and Robin Batchelor, and Jayden Neal.

Her kindness to and love for her family and friends will be deeply missed. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.

