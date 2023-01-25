Obituary: Charlotte Moldenhauer (Kunz)

Charlotte Moldenhauer (Kunz) passed away peacefully on January 21, 2023, surrounded by loved ones. She was born on December 13, 1943, in Linton North Dakota to her parents John and Minnie Kunz. She grew up on a farm outside of Eureka, South Dakota with her 6 siblings.

Charlotte married her husband, Donavon Moldenhauer on March 10, 1963, at the Eureka Methodist church. Donavon's job took them to Great Falls, MT where they made their home and started their family. Charlotte served as a Sunday school teacher for the Methodist church in Great Falls. She also worked as a secretary and bookkeeper for UBC Lumber. After that she worked at Terrex Industries as a bookkeeper until she retired.

She had many hobbies including baking, sewing, and crocheting. Charlotte's wit and sense of humor will remain unmatched. She was also known as the family historian. If you needed to know a birthday or other important family information, you called Charlotte. One of Charlotte’s other talents was her ability to play the piano by ear. She always went above and beyond for her family and loved all the time she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren, who all knew her as Granny.

Charlotte is survived by her daughter, Melissa (Keith) Stokes; son, Scott (Kelly) Moldenhauer; grandchildren, Kyla (Couri) Childs, Madison Moldenhauer, and Rylan Moldenhauer; great-grandchildren, Camden and Aspyn Childs; sisters, Marlene, Carol, Joann, and Phyllis; brothers, Kenneth and Keith; and extended family. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.



