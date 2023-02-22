Obituary: Chelsea D. Martin

Chelsea D. Martin, 30, passed away on Christmas morning, 2022, in Billings, MT. Chelsea was born and raised in Great Falls, MT. She graduated from Great Falls High School in 2011. Chelsea was very active growing up and loved sports and music.

Chelsea had a great love for the outdoors and her family. Her dad taught her and her siblings to rappel at an early age and the love for climbing and the mountains just grew stronger from there. She loved to watch scary movies and made sure to have a family movie night whenever she came home to visit. Chelsea was all about family. Her siblings, Shantee, Josh, and Caleb, and two nieces, Piper and Joelle, were her world and they all love each other unconditionally. She always said that her family was "one bad-ass Clan”.

In May of 2012, Chelsea joined the Navy and became an Aviation Ordnanceman. She excelled as a Seaman and moved up in rank quickly. She called the Navy her one true love and it became the proudest moment of her entire life. She left the Navy in October of 2014 and was given the status of a disabled veteran.

After the Navy, Chelsea desired to be and stay sober and build a good life. She sought out this life through treatment as well as through serving in her community. In 2015 she was able to go on a church mission to Peru. This trip was her second love and made her want to dedicate her life to missions. Her time was also spent with family, close friends and adventuring – lots of family get togethers, camping, hiking, drives to see other places, skiing, kayaking, and rappelling. Her other joy was her three legged cat, Hamlet (aka, Hammy). Hammy was her support animal that she adopted in 2015. In April of 2021 Chelsea donated him to Eagle Mount-Great Falls where he is loved on by individuals with disabilities. She was so proud to see how Hammy thrived making a difference in others.

Chelsea had a big heart and always wanted to help people. She helped many by using her own experiences and struggles with addiction, PTSD and depression to guide others through hard times. She was loved by many near and far. She was a light in this world and will remain a light to everyone that she helped and loved, especially her family.

Chelsea’s greatest wish was that everyone succeed in life and conquer their fears and traumas. Friends and family can honor Chelsea by staying sober, taking care of yourselves, and to keep pushing to be better than the person you were yesterday. Most of all, never be afraid to ask for help.

Chelsea is survived by her parents, siblings, and nieces all in Great Falls, MT as well as grandparents in Ohio and Montana, and many aunts, uncles and cousins. She was preceded in death by her Grandpa Brian and Grandpa Bill whom she loved dearly. She is now certainly in their arms telling jokes and laughing.

Chelsea’s last wishes are to have her family spread her ashes in the mountains where she loved to be. Her family will have a private memorial in the summer to spread her ashes. Those wanting to remember Chelsea are encouraged to get involved with or donate to a local organization, in her memory, that helps individuals with disabilities, veterans, or with mental health.

Condolences can be sent to the family at martinkiddos406@gmail.com.



TRENDING

