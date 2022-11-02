Obituary: Cheri Lea Mossey Schmidt

On October 25, 2022, our angel fell peacefully asleep and became one of God’s angels. Cheri was greeted with open arms to her one and only, Cliff, and all of her family and friends.

Cheri Lea Mossey Schmidt was born to parents, Leon “Cap” and Doris Mossey in Denton, Montana on November 28, 1938. She was raised in Denton and on the ranch graduating as Salutatorian of her class in 1956. Upon graduation she went on to attend Northern Montana College in Havre where she met her husband, Clarence Schmidt. She received her degree in Elementary Education and became a school favorite throughout her teaching career. She substitute taught until she was 80 years old.

Cliff and Cheri enjoyed bowling, playing cards, and following their children’s activities wherever it took them. Cheri loved helping others and was always ready to feed an army, or the harvest and haying crew. Every week a batch of cookies would magically appear. Cheri loved her children and grandchildren beyond the moon.

Cheri and Clarence were married on June 26, 1960, in Denton, Montana at the Denton Methodist Church. They owned a farm and ranch on the Greenfield Bench until they moved to town in May of 2013. Clarence passed away in December 2014.

Cheri is survived by her children, Sandra (Matt) Pepos of Great Falls, Michael Schmidt of Fairfield, and Curtis (Kim) Schmidt of Alturas, California; grandchildren, Dustin (Tasha) Pepos of Great Falls, Mathias Pepos of Great Falls, Karolina (Peyton) Pepos of Billings, MT, Kelly Schmidt of Great Falls, Erik and Logan Schmidt of Alturas, CA; sisters, Diane (Ray) Young of Great Falls and Susan A. Quick of Denton; sisters-in-law, Joan Schmidt of Great Falls and Carol Schmidt of Great Falls; many nieces and nephews; grand-nieces and grand-nephews; and many godchildren.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



