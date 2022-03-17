Obituary: Cheri Lynn Nelson Calsetta

Our beautiful mother and loyal wife of 40 years, Cheri Lynn Nelson Calsetta, passed away peacefully with her daughters by her side on March 15, 2022. Cheri was born in Missoula, MT on July 14, 1960. At just a few days old, she met her parents James “Jim” and Jean (Xenovia) Kostura Nelson. The happy family lived in Great Falls, Montana. Cheri lost her father at a young age, but she and her mother had their Ukrainian Family in Canada for continued support. She had a very fond love for the family farm in Alberta and the traditions that were deeply rooted there.

At a young age, Cheri took part in Masonic Job’s Daughters, learning how to be a confident woman. During her time with Job’s Daughters, she held various titles, enjoying the camaraderie of young women her age.

Cheri attended college in North Dakota, earning a degree in science and horticulture. She loved her work in the medical field, having the sweetest disposition and caring nature. From respiratory therapy to medical transcription, she cared most about helping people and it showed in the work that she did.

At 22 years old, Cheri gave birth to her first daughter, Amy; less than two years later, she had Alyssa. Amy and Alyssa were involved in many activities as kids that she loved to participate in. Cheri’s pride and joy were her four beautiful grandchildren, whom she loved fiercely and deeply.

Cheri especially loved crafting and card making which was something she enjoyed sharing with her granddaughters and many friends, young and old. She loved to bake, often submitting many of her baked creations and canned goods to the MT State Fair competitions; earning many ribbons and bragging rights for her delicious treats made with love.

She will be missed by so many people, especially her daughters, Amy (Mark) O’Connell and Alyssa (Howard) Cliver; and her grandchildren, Ethan, Elly, Adalyn, and Cora.