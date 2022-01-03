Obituary: Cheryl Ann Ruff

Cheryl Ann Ruff, 34, passed away on Wednesday, December 23, 2021, in Great Falls, MT. She was born February 7, 1987, at Benefis Hospital in Great Falls to Sharon and Allen Ruff. Cheryl was later raised by David Sullivan and Sharon following their marriage.

Cheryl was blessed with two children, Jada Lee and Jason Ray, with then-husband Shawn Dusek. After her divorce, Cheryl met Mark Mercer, her current partner of 10 years and love of her life. They were blessed with a daughter, Mica Rae. She worked as a cake decorator at Albertsons for five years and loved what she did.

She is survived by her Partner, Mark Mercer; children, Jada and Jason Dusek and Mica Mercer, all of Great Falls; parents Sharon and David Sullivan of Great Falls; grandma, Donna Garfield of Great Falls; siblings, Sandy (Luke) Daron of Great Falls, Amanda (Peter) Kurimai of Guam, David Jr. of Great Falls, Heather Sullivan of Billings, and Michael Sullivan of Oregon; many nieces; nephews; cousins; aunts and uncles that she loved so much.