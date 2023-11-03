Obituary: Cheryl "Cheri" Rea (Smith) Burrows

Cheryl Rea Burrows, also known as Cheri Wright, 76, of Albuquerque, NM, passed away peacefully on Saturday, October 21st, 2023. She was born in Anaconda, Montana in 1947 to Theo and Edward Smith.

She attended Western Montana College in Dillon, and eventually got her master’s in education in Havre. She found her true calling teaching English to middle schoolers at North Middle School in Great Falls, MT. Her students loved her, and many of them claim she listened and helped them when they felt nobody else did.

She had one child, a daughter named Jodie Hoffman, whom she loved more than anything. She raised Jodie on her own, and often thought of her strong Gram who had done the same. Cheri just loved babies and was over the moon to become a grandmother to Savannah Wright in 1998. She was able to spend lots of time baking cookies, swimming and making all kinds of memories with Savannah as she grew.

In 2002, Cheri moved to Murfreesboro, TN, to be with the love of her life, Kenneth Burrows. He was an art teacher, and such a kind man. In Murfreesboro, Cheri taught English once again, but this time she worked in gifted education. She and Ken built a wonderful life together in the short time they had before he passed away from pancreatic cancer in 2008.

In 2012, Jodie moved Cheri back to Great Falls, Montana, and she spent the first few years of her retirement in her new home enjoying water aerobics and being close to her daughter’s family once again.

In 2017 Cheri moved to Cut Bank, Montana. She was no longer able to live on her own, and Jodie and her husband, Michael Hoffman, welcomed her into their home. In August of 2019, Jodie and Michael moved Cheri with them to Albuquerque, NM.

