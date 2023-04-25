Obituary: Cheryl Geortz Tuck

Heaven gained another angel on April 13, 2023, as loving sister, mother, and grandmother, Cheryl Goertz Tuck passed away in Riverton, Utah after a yearlong fight with numerous medical issues. Cheryl was born on August 19, 1948, in Spokane Washington to Florence (Kunkel) and Herbert Goertz. Upon graduating from Eastern Washington with a degree in education, Cheryl moved to Great Falls, Montana where she started her career in teaching (English and German) and eventually started a family.

In 1976, Cheryl’s only child Kristel was born. While raising Kristel as a stay-at-home mom, Cheryl wrote a local interest weekly newspaper column for the Sun River publication called “Cheryl’s Barrel.” Cheryl was talented with words and always found a way to weave humor into her writing. After having stepped away to raise the family, she returned to the workforce spending numerous years working for the state of Montana serving local wheat and barley farmers through her role in the Montana Wheat and Barley Committee. After retirement she eventually relocated to Salt Lake City, Utah to be closer to her daughter and granddaughter.

Cheryl was a friend to all and would often go out of her way to make meals, give rides, or send a card to those in need. Music spoke to her soul, and you could always find her singing and dancing along to her beloved 50s-60s music with Credence Clearwater and Louie Louie being some of her favorites.

Becoming a grandmother in 2013 was the highlight of her life. She loved nothing more than making up imaginary games with Hadley for hours on end. Silly videos they made together will be cherished memories. She was quick to laugh and danced like no one was watching.

Cheryl is survived by her brother, Robert Goertz, and his daughters, Hallie and Susan; brother, Jerry Goertz, wife Dawn, and their daughter, Megan; and daughter Kristel, husband Tim, and their daughter Hadley.

To read the complete obituary and share condolences, click here to visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.



