Obituary: Christian “Chris” Robert Fleck II

On the morning of August 10, 2022, Christian “Chris” Robert Fleck II, 77, of Great Falls, Montana, died from Progressive Multifocal Leukoencephalopathy (PML). He was born on October 7, 1944, in Harvey, North Dakota to Christian Robert Fleck Sr. and Dorothy M. Heisler and moved to Great Falls, Montana at an early age. He graduated from Great Falls High School on June 4, 1963. After high school, he joined the United States Army.

Chris was an avid outdoorsman from playing golf, hunting and fishing, camping, restoration, and woodworking. After retiring, Chris pursued his passion for golf by playing in the weekly golf league and participating in the Huntsman World Senior Games. Chris had a passion for classic cars, paid impeccable attention to detail, could fix anything, and was an attentive husband, father, grandfather, family man, and friend. He will be deeply missed by many.

Chris is survived by his wife of 37 years Sherri Boyer; sons, Jeff (Julie) Boyer and Jason (Cassidy) Boyer all of Helena; Chris (Eleanor) Fleck of Reno, NV, and Shane (Mendy) Fleck of Boise, ID; and many other family members and loved ones. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the O'Connor Funeral Home website.

