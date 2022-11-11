Obituary: Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon

Christine Rose (Adamson) Sheldon, 46, passed away Friday November 4, 2022 at the Deaconess Hospital in Great Falls, Montana after a long struggle with cancer. Christine was born December 11, 1975 in Choteau, Montana to Monte and Janet Shepard Adamson.

She grew-up on the family farm in the Fairfield area where she attended school and graduated from Fairfield High School in 1995. After High school she met and married Neil Sheldon in 2003 and moved to Great Falls where she worked at Party America, Target, and Sam Goodes, besides being a mother and step-mother.

She is survived by her husband Neil; children Autumn, and Raidon of Great Falls; step children Matthew, Sabrina, Shelby, and Tyler; granddaughter Aurora; siblings Marcus (Ashlyn) Adamson, and Athena (Micheal) Degele both of Great Falls; and numerous aunts, uncles nephews, nieces and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, and her mother Janet just four days earlier on October 31, 2022.

A combined service with her mother will be held on Saturday, November 12th at noon at the Fairfield Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Croxford Funeral Home website.



