Obituary: Christopher Allen Johns

Christopher Allen Johns was born in Great Falls to Anna and Ed Johns on July 17th, 1975. He left this world on November 20, 2021. As a child Chris learned to love nature. He hunted, fished and camped. While Chris attended CMR High School he received the O.C. Seltzer scholarship for art. He also obtained the rank of Eagle Scout.

He then went on to the University of Montana where he was a Grizzly cheerleader and where he graduated with honors earning a degree in business. After graduation, ROTC took him to the full time army where he served in Korea and Texas. He was honorably discharged with the rank of Captain. He went on to earn a Masters Degree. Chris was employed by the State of Montana as a Budget Analyst.

While in the Army he married Kori. They had three wonderful children who were the joy of his life. They divorced but remained good friends.

Art was Chris’s passion. Unfortunately making a living got in the way of a starving artist’s career! He enjoyed and found contentment in painting.

Chris is survived by his three children, Kali, Caden, and Kenna. He also leaves his parents, Anna and Ed, his brother Dan (Pam) Johns, half sister, Cori Meldrum, ex wife Kori (Jeremy) Shahan.

From Chris’s Facebook page…..”It is okay to live a life that others do not understand.”