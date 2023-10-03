Obituary: Christopher C. Melaney

Christopher C. Melaney, 36, passed away on September 25, 2023, surrounded by those who loved him. A memorial service will be held at Croxford Funeral Home on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 11:00am.

Chris was born in Bozeman, MT on February 2, 1987. He joined his Quality Life Concepts family in 2005 and resided there until his passing. Chris faced many challenges in life that most of us could never imagine and did so with much grace. He was a shining light through both good days and bad. He loved sweets, especially anything chocolate or strawberry flavored.

He enjoyed being outside in the sunshine as well as spending time in the water. Chris loved music, whether it be someone singing to him or listening to his favorite hard rock & roll bands. His goofy, toothy smile was absolutely contagious and it made everyone around him smile too. He had his own way of communication and for a man who couldn’t talk he sure had a lot to say!

Chris was and will continue to be loved by so many people.


