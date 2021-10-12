Obituary: Christopher “Chris” L. Woodruff

Christopher “Chris” L. Woodruff, age 49, passed away due to complications from COVID-19 in the early hours of October 5, 2021, in Great Falls, Montana, while holding the hand of his big sister.

Chris was born on August 22, 1971, in White City, Oregon, to Gregory and Dani Jo Woodruff and was instantly loved by his sister, Michele. Life took many turns, but the two of them always kept their bond strong.

He grew up in Washington state and spent time in Warden, Othello, Ephrata, Moses Lake, and graduated from Lewis & Clark High School, in Spokane. He moved to Montana in the late 1990’s and lived in Helena, Boulder, Butte, and Great Falls.

He enjoyed sports and loyally followed the Washington teams over the years: the Mariners, the Seahawks, the Gonzaga Bulldogs, and (his favorite and most missed) the Seattle Super Sonics.