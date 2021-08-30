Obituary: Christopher “Chris” Wayne Moes

Christopher “Chris” Wayne Moes, 51, was called home much too early on August 18, 2021, from an accidental fall in the mountains near Clancy, MT. Chris was born on October 2, 1969, in Great Falls to Paul and Carol Moes. He attended schools here in Great Falls and Moses Lake, WA. He returned to Montana where he went on to get his associates degree in welding while living in Helena. He developed a love for woodworking and what he could do with a piece of Russian Olive was amazing.

He worked construction most of his life. His last job was Langlus Construction, a job he truly loved…saying, he had a dream job for a great company. At a very early age, Chris developed a love for motorcyles. He and his son Brandon have toured our great United States almost from coast to coast, just finishing a 4000 mile ride.