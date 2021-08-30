Obituary: Christopher “Chris” Wayne Moes

Christopher “Chris” Wayne Moes, 51, was called home much too early on August 18, 2021, from an accidental fall in the mountains near Clancy, MT. Chris was born on October 2, 1969, in Great Falls to Paul and Carol Moes. He attended schools here in Great Falls and Moses Lake, WA. He returned to Montana where he went on to get his associates degree in welding while living in Helena. He developed a love for woodworking and what he could do with a piece of Russian Olive was amazing.
He worked construction most of his life. His last job was Langlus Construction, a job he truly loved…saying, he had a dream job for a great company. At a very early age, Chris developed a love for motorcyles. He and his son Brandon have toured our great United States almost from coast to coast, just finishing a 4000 mile ride.
He leaves behind his sons, Derek and Brandon Moes; parents, Paul and Carol Moes; sister, Bonita Moes; those that thought of him as their dad, Kinden and Christina Moes; four nieces that were very special to him, especially little Reagan Mae and Oaklyn Louise; special friend Sharon Whitaker; and all his independent Harley riders. To read the complete obituary and share condolences, visit the Schnider Funeral Home website.